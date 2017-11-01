New Jersey police chief accused of racist abuse said ‘n*ggers are like ISIS’ and should be ‘mowed down’

Angry cop in riot gear (Shutterstock.com)

A former police chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department in New Jersey has been arrested on federal hate crimes charges after federal officials discovered evidence that he engaged in systematic racial discrimination that in at least one case resulted in physical abuse.

The Washington Post reports that 60-year-old former police chief Frank Nucera Jr. was arrested this week for alleged civil rights abuses, including slamming an African-American teenager’s head into a door jamb.

The allegations against Nucera also describe incidents of blatant racism, including one time when he compared black people to terrorists.

“These n*ggers are like ISIS, they have no value,” he said, according to documents filed in a federal district court in New Jersey. “They should line them all up and mow them down. I’d like to be on the firing squad, I could do it.”

The complaint against Nucera also alleges that he would regularly use police dogs to intimidate black teenagers — even going so far as to have canines lined up outside the entrance to the gym at local high school basketball games.