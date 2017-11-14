Quantcast

New York doctor reveals horrifying tale of what abortions looked like during the 1950’s before Roe v. Wade

Moyers & Company

14 Nov 2017 at 05:26 ET                   
Dr. Waldo Fielding (Photo: Screen capture)

In the 1950s, Dr. Waldo Fielding was an obstetrician working at Harlem Hospital in Manhattan. He remembers women from the community coming to him — many terrified they would be reported — with complications from backroom abortions. After Roe, he remembers the protestors at his Boston clinic and the harassment women endured just to access medical care. This his story.

No Choice: Waldo Fielding from BillMoyers.com on Vimeo.

