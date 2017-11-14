Rand Paul: ‘There is no motive that would justify hitting somebody from behind and breaking their ribs’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
AP_17317832766860 (1) In his first interview since he was allegedly physically attacked by his neighbor, Sen. Rand Paul opened up about the assault. “From my perspective, I’m not really too concerned about what someone’s motive is,” Paul told the Washington Examiner, referring to the attack ten days prior.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion