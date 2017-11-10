Reporters trash Fox News for publishing anonymous hit piece claiming Roy Moore accuser is a Clinton supporter

Alabama chief justice Roy Moore (Screenshot/YouTube)

On Friday evening, Fox News published an article claiming one of the women that said she dated a 30-something Roy Moore when she was a teenager is a Democrat in what appears to be an attempt to prove the woman’s claim was politically motivated.

Soon, Twitter noticed there was something off about the article — it doesn’t have an author. While most articles on Fox’s site (and everyone else’s) typically have the name of the writer under the headline, this one, curiously, did not.

Whoever ordered this up at @FoxNews ought to have the guts to be on the byline. #ALSen pic.twitter.com/omk8bNo2fd — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 10, 2017

Many journalists, whose livelihoods are based on their bylines, took to Twitter to point out the discrepancy.

Mother Jones’ editor-in-chief Clara Jeffrey noted that this appears to be a trend at Fox News:

Somebody should start a running lists of Fox News article nobody will put their byline on. https://t.co/IBmfo9n1Jh — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 10, 2017

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski of “K-File” fame accused the right-wing network of “muddying the waters”:

Fox News chooses to muddy waters – with no byline – on sexual misconduct with teen charges. https://t.co/rw2vlHjJft — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 11, 2017

Politico’s Matthew Nussbaum noticed that despite the network’s reputation, nobody wanted to claim it:

No byline. It looks like even at Fox News, someone didn't want to attach their name to this. https://t.co/tjEGcU35xy — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) November 11, 2017

Atlanta NPR affiliate host Stephen Fowler noticed the same thing:

Byline: Fox News. No person’s name attached to this… https://t.co/c54qSb89js — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) November 11, 2017

And USA Today editor John Kelly noticed that this isn’t Fox’s first time at the anonymously-sourced rodeo: