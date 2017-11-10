Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Steve Daines rescind their endorsements of Roy Moore

Roy Moore speaking to the Family Research Council (Screenshot)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) rescinded their endorsements of Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Friday evening in light of allegations that the latter had inappropriate relationships with teen girls while in his 30’s.

“Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign,” Lee said in a statement, “I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate.”

On Twitter, Daines wrote, “I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.”

Earlier on Friday, Lee announced that he no longer wished to have his image used on Moore’s fundraising advertisements.