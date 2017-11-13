Roy Moore backer goes down in flames on CNN by suggesting molesting teens no worse than lawnmower theft

Roy Moore supporter Brandon Moseley appears on CNN (Screen cap).

Brandon Moseley, a writer at the Alabama Political Reporter and a supporter of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, went down in flames on CNN Monday afternoon when he tried to defend Moore from past allegations that he molested teenage girls.

During an interview with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, Moseley argued that we shouldn’t hold the allegations of making sexual advances against multiple teens against Moore because lots of people have done bad things before deciding to run for political office.

“They’re 38-year-old allegations,” he argued. “This would be a misdemeanor at the time under the code of Alabama. The statute’s been up since ’86. If you go back and you don’t elect anyone who has ever done anything wrong, we wouldn’t have had Barack Obama — I think he did cocaine. Bill Clinton supposedly smoked marijuana.”

Baldwin tried to steer the conversation away from illegal drug use and back to the most serious charge against Moore — namely, that he tried to make a 14-year-old girl touch his genitals when he was 32 years old.

“Brandon, she was — she was 14 years of age,” Baldwin said. “And I don’t know how much digging you did or didn’t do into the law in 1979, but we did… we found that this was on the books going back to ’77, and would have been considered sexual abuse in the second degree.”

Moseley pointed out that this crime still would have been just a misdemeanor in Alabama, and Baldwin followed up by asking him if that made it morally right.

“If, you know, Roy Moore has stolen a lawnmower when he was 21 that’s bad,” Moseley replied. “But that’s not a reason 50 years later to all of a sudden, you know, throw him off the ballot.”

“Sexual abuse, stealing a lawn mower, let’s not even go there,” said a disgusted Baldwin.

Watch the video below.