Roy Moore’s wife says she’s going to sue the Washington Post for ‘defamation’ over sexual abuse allegations

Noor Al-Sibai

09 Nov 2017 at 18:21 ET                   
Roy and Kayla Moore. Image via AL.com's Alan Collins.

Kayla Moore, wife of Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, says she and her husband intend to sue the Washington Post for defamation after they published allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old at age 32.

In a statement after the Post (and Breitbart) published reports of his alleged inappropriate relationships, Moore’s campaign issued a statement claiming “this garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

As right-wing journalist Steve Deace noted, their choice of words was intentional.

“Judge Moore’s wife, Kayla, informed me today they used the word ‘defamation’ in their statement for a reason — they intend to pursue legal action against the Washington Post,” Deace tweeted.

