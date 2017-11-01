Russia manipulated US Christians with bizarre Facebook meme showing Hillary Clinton fist-fighting Jesus

Hillary Clinton speaks at the first presidential debate on September 26 (Screenshot)

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Russian-backed website launched a campaign to convince conservatives that African-Americans had turned against the celebration of Christmas.

Now a new Russian Facebook meme revealed by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) during a Senate Intelligence hearing on Wednesday shows that the Russian government took over-the-top measures to depict former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as anti-Christian by showing her getting into a boxing match with Jesus Christ.

The meme, which was made by a Russia-created Facebook Christian group called “Army of Jesus,” shows Jesus and Clinton — who is dressed in a red devil costume complete with horns — facing off against one another with their fists raised. The caption under the meme reads, “‘Like’ if you want Jesus to win!”

I don't know why I am so fascinated by this fake ad that @MarkWarner shared showing Hillary boxing Jesus. pic.twitter.com/BkR8XRUOYj — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) November 1, 2017

As Mashable notes, the Senate hearings also revealed that Russian Facebook groups tried to organize both pro-Muslim and anti-Muslim demonstrations that would occur at the exact same times and places, in an effort to spark conflict between groups that shared mutual hatreds.

Watch video of the hearing below: