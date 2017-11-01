Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia manipulated US Christians with bizarre Facebook meme showing Hillary Clinton fist-fighting Jesus

Brad Reed

01 Nov 2017 at 11:42 ET                   
Hillary Clinton speaks at the first presidential debate on September 26 (Screenshot)

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Russian-backed website launched a campaign to convince conservatives that African-Americans had turned against the celebration of Christmas.

Now a new Russian Facebook meme revealed by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) during a Senate Intelligence hearing on Wednesday shows that the Russian government took over-the-top measures to depict former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as anti-Christian by showing her getting into a boxing match with Jesus Christ.

The meme, which was made by a Russia-created Facebook Christian group called “Army of Jesus,” shows Jesus and Clinton — who is dressed in a red devil costume complete with horns — facing off against one another with their fists raised. The caption under the meme reads, “‘Like’ if you want Jesus to win!”

As Mashable notes, the Senate hearings also revealed that Russian Facebook groups tried to organize both pro-Muslim and anti-Muslim demonstrations that would occur at the exact same times and places, in an effort to spark conflict between groups that shared mutual hatreds.

Watch video of the hearing below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano: ‘There is no question that Mueller’s target is Donald J. Trump’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+