Senate investigator: Trump says he’s not guilty of collusion but he’s obviously hiding something

Sen. Angus King, I-ME, speaks to MSNBC (Screen capture)

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) told MSNBC on Sunday that President Donald Trump wouldn’t be fighting investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller if he had nothing to hide regarding his relationship to Russia and that country’s attack on the 2016 election.

MSNBC’s national security correspondent Ken Dilanian asked King if he’d be willing to give his assessment of the state of the evidence regarding collusion between Trump and Russia.

“No, because we’re not completed,” replied King. “Here’s my problem with the president’s position: If there’s no collusion or was no collusion, he should be encouraging this investigation, supporting it fully, providing all the information that he can.”

“What bothers me is not only that he’s saying there’s no collusion, he’s saying the whole thing is a hoax and the whole thing is fake news,” said King. “This was an attack on our democracy and we need to get to the bottom of it and we need to prevent it because they’re gonna be doing it again.”

King is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which is conducting a parallel investigation to Mueller’s with regards to Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 election.

Watch the video, embedded below: