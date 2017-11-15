‘Send them back!’ Fox fans slam ‘ungrateful thug’ UCLA basketball players for not thanking Trump

Donald Trump addressed the National Assembly in South Korea, a key US ally in the struggle with the nuclear-armed North. (AFP / Lee Jin-man)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a message on Twitter suggesting that UCLA basketball players whom he helped free after they were allegedly caught shoplifting in China owed him a debt of gratitude.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump?” the president wrote. “They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

The failing @nytimes hates the fact that I have developed a great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping, President of China….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Trump has suggested that black athletes are insufficiently grateful to be living in the United States, as the president sounded a similar theme in his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest against police brutality in the United States.

After Fox News posted a tweet about the president’s remarks, many Fox fans were quick to pick up on this particular subtext — and many replied to the tweet by calling out the three players as “ungrateful thugs.”

President @realDonaldTrump: Waiting for a 'Thank you' from 3 UCLA basketball players back in US https://t.co/9DX4HN6tQT pic.twitter.com/UIibv6TTKs — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

Read some of the top reactions below.

Love him or not…These kids owe @POTUS big time! — Jeannette Williams (@JenesisJW) November 15, 2017

These BB players haven’t shown a capacity to think beyond their sense of entitlement…so no, don’t expect it… — TheGrizz (@TheGrizzofBU) November 15, 2017

No. And at some point they will bad mouth the US or desecrate our flag. — Ride or Die (@04fat) November 15, 2017

Send the back!!! — Couyon (@TuckEddie) November 15, 2017

He shouldn’t bother. These athletes are all ungrateful thugs who should’ve never been let out China to begin with. They should’ve begged the potus to get them out, instead POTUS did it anyway cuz he’s too damn good of a person — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) November 15, 2017

Bratty, thankless kids! — Auntie Mame (@YourAuntieMame) November 15, 2017

No they will be ungrateful! — maxx (@Emaxx2044) November 15, 2017

C’mon boys, do the right thing and acknowledge that you have a President that showed compassion and acted on your behalf. He deserves a debt of gratitude from yourselves and your families. — Michele (@mrs_shelley84) November 15, 2017

Nope. They are criminals, they didnt deserve your help. — Mills (@3millfam) November 15, 2017

These three theives probably have an attitude of entitlement and ungrateful. Thank goodness obummer is not president, he would have let them rot in jail — Blossom (@BlossomVinson) November 15, 2017

If no “No Thank You” by #TheLuckyUCLA3 send them back to China to stand trial…. pic.twitter.com/lzuBOuLJQB — RAT LUNG PICTURES (@hightheretv) November 15, 2017

Waiting for some BLM wack job to claim they were defectors fleeing oppression and racial injustice in the U.S. & Trump owes them an apology for forcing the Chinese to send them back. — TooManyCars (@ShelbyCollector) November 15, 2017

Hopefully they don’t commit assault on women or animals like lots of NFL thugs.He should have left them.If they were White Obama wouldn’t help. — Karen Picciolo (@KarenPicciolo) November 15, 2017

No I don't think theses boy's are going to say Thank you for your Help Mr. President. If I'm wrong and they do Apologize to the President, China and the American people- then its true A Boy can change in to a Man in one day — James,MH3 (@jmh3rdone) November 15, 2017