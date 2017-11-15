Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Send them back!’ Fox fans slam ‘ungrateful thug’ UCLA basketball players for not thanking Trump

Brad Reed

15 Nov 2017 at 12:04 ET                   
Donald Trump addressed the National Assembly in South Korea, a key US ally in the struggle with the nuclear-armed North. (AFP / Lee Jin-man)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a message on Twitter suggesting that UCLA basketball players whom he helped free after they were allegedly caught shoplifting in China owed him a debt of gratitude.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump?” the president wrote. “They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has suggested that black athletes are insufficiently grateful to be living in the United States, as the president sounded a similar theme in his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest against police brutality in the United States.

After Fox News posted a tweet about the president’s remarks, many Fox fans were quick to pick up on this particular subtext — and many replied to the tweet by calling out the three players as “ungrateful thugs.”

Read some of the top reactions below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
BUSTED: GOP candidate scrambles to delete social media posts about being a ‘proud friend’ of Roy Moore
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+