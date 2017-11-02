Sessions now says he was aware of Papadopoulos-Russia contacts — contradicting his sworn testimony: report

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions joins White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly now admits that he was aware of George Papadopoulos’s efforts to arrange meetings between the Trump campaign and Russia — a seemingly direct contradiction of sworn testimony he gave to the Senate.

Sources tell NBC News that Sessions now remembers rejecting a proposal by Papadopoulos to set up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian, appearing on MSNBC Thursday afternoon, explained that this was significant because “he testified under oath that he was aware of no discussions with Russians, at least concerning collusion in the election.”

Dilanian then reported that many in Congress now want Sessions to come back and clarify his testimony — which would mark the third time that Sessions has had to “amend his recollections” of known contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Sessions originally testified that he had no contacts with any Russian officials during the 2016 election, although he later admitted that he met with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in his capacity as a senator.

Watch the video below.