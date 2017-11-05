Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘She squirms when she lies’: Fox guest slams Sarah Sanders for reading Bible verses before lying at pressers

David Edwards

05 Nov 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Dr. Jeanine Downie (Fox News/screen grab)

Dr. Jeanine Downie told Fox News on Sunday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders should not be criticized for her appearance. Instead, Downie argued that Sanders should be held accountable for holding herself up as an evangelical Christian while lying for President Donald Trump.

During a segment about a Los Angelas Times columnist who body shamed Sanders as a “slightly chunky soccer mom,” Downie accused the writer David Horsey of being sexist.

“I think it’s sexism plain and simple,” she said. “People need to comment on her job that she’s doing. It doesn’t have anything to do with her accent, it doesn’t have anything to do with the spoofs I’ve heard about her weight. Sean Spicer is overweight. Nobody commented is on his weight.”

“My problem with Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Downie continued, “I’m concerned about the level of her holding herself up as an evangelical, but yet, Trump is accused of having a 16 percent track record when it comes to telling true statements and mostly true statements. And she holds up what he’s saying and she lies. Her cortisol level is rising. She’s squirming as she lies sometimes.”

Downie noted that Sanders “reads a Christian devotional apparently every day before she gets up to speak in front of the White House press corps.”

“So as a Catholic, I’m looking at her and I’m concerned about her upholding Trump’s lies,” the Fox News guest added.

As the panel concluded, Political Science Professor Dr. Jeanne Zaino pointed out that complaints about sexism against Sanders could backfire on conservatives because of President Trump’s history of crude and sexist remarks.

“He criticized Ted Cruz’s wife for her looks, Carly Fiorina for her looks,” Zaino said. “It doesn’t give anybody the right to attack anybody. All I want to say is it’s fair game on both sides. You cannot attack women for their looks.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast Nov. 5, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Could Mueller order Trump gagged?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+