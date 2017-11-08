‘So vile, so demeaning’: Biden rips ‘phony nationalism’ that is ‘undermining the social fabric’ of the nation

Former Vice President Joe Biden

In an interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden ripped the “phony nationalism” he said is “undermining the social fabric” of the nation.

“Niceties aside, what is your blunt take on President Trump and what he is doing?” Allen asked.

Referencing an article by conservative columnist David Brooks, Biden argued “there is an invisible moral fabric that glues and holds up this society, and you know what it is: It’s decency, treating people with respect.”

“This has gotten so coarse, so vile, so demeaning, and our children are listening,” Biden warned.

Biden later expressed disbelief over the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia”

“Did anyone of you ever think that you would see, in one of the historic cities of America, folks coming out from under rocks, and out of the fields with torches, carrying swastikas, literally reciting the same exact anti-Semitic bile we heard in the ’30s?” Biden asked.

“And then have those who were protesting compared as a moral equivalent to those people?” he asked. “Folks, this is eating at the fabric of this country. It is wrong.”

“It’s undermining the social fabric of the nation, this phony nationalism,” Biden said.

Watch below: