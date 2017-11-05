Quantcast

Texas church shooter identified by police as Devin Patrick Kelley

David Ferguson

05 Nov 2017 at 18:02 ET                   
Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley (Facebook.com)

Police in Sutherland Springs, TX have identified the gunman in Sunday morning’s mass shooting as Devin Patrick Kelley, according to CBS News.

Kelley, 26, died after a police chase. He killed at least 25 people at First Baptist Church on Sunday morning and injured at least as many more.

More on this story as it develops.

UPDATE: Kelley was an Air Force veteran and firearms enthusiast. He served on active duty between 2010 and 2014, but received a dishonorable discharge after facing a court martial in May of 2014, CBS said.

Police say that Kelley was shot during or after a car chase with officers.


UPDATE: The Daily Beast reported that Kelley’s Facebook cover photo reportedly featured an assault weapon with the caption, “She’s a bad b*tch.”

Devin Patrick Kelley’s Facebook cover photo (The Daily Beast)

Assault weapon displayed on Devin Patrick Kelley’s Facebook profile (Daily Beast)

UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said during a press conference that the official death toll is 26.

Sheriff Joe Tackett said that his office will not be releasing the names of the dead until all next of kin have been identified.

UPDATE: Kelley may have taken his own life or may have been shot by a local resident who engaged the gunman in a firefight outside the church.

Officials say that the deceased ranged in age from 5 years to 72.

Investigators say they have no motive or explanation for Kelley’s rampage.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
