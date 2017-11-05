Texas Democrat blasts the NRA and Republicans: The Second Amendment is not ‘absolute’

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX, appears on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) appeared on MSNBC Sunday night to discuss the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX and to take Republicans to task for their pathological aversion to any form of regulations on firearms.

“Texans have been haunted by three generations of mass murder,” Castro said, pointing to the University of Texas clock tower mass shooting of 1966, the 1991 mass shooting at a Luby’s restaurant in Killeen, TX and now the murder of 26 people in Sutherland Springs.

Anchor Kasie Hunt referred to tweets by former President Barack Obama about the inadequacy of sending “thoughts and prayers” when what’s needed are “concrete steps” to reducing gun violence.

“Unfortunately, Kasie, we’re gripped by this idea that the Second Amendment is absolute and also by the NRA’s subtle argument that puts us into this false choice, this binary choice where if you’re going to pass a gun law, it has to make sure that it prevents every gun death, and if it doesn’t prevent every gun death, then we shouldn’t pass any law.”

Watch the video, embedded below: