‘Thanks for the memories’: Watch MSNBC’s hilarious supercut of Chris Christie’s greatest hits

Grateful Dead enthusiast Ari Melber

With New Jersey voters going to the polls to replace Governor Chris Christie, the MSNBC host of The Beat with Ari Melber played a hilarious highlight reel of outbursts from the Republican former prosecutor.

“Busted, down on Bourbon Street,” Melber cryptically said after playing a video of Chris Christie claiming credit for the Bridge-gate scandal.

Melber also recounted Christie’s embarrassing, unrequited love for Donald Trump.

“He stood guard, Christie’s loyalty was not returned. No big job in the Trump Administration, Christie was betting his cards weren’t worth a dime, if he didn’t lay them down,” Melber said.

“Sometimes the light’s all shining on me, other times I can barely see and lately it occurs to me, Governor Christie, what a long strange trip it’s been,” Melber concluded.

All of the quotes were references to the song, Truckin’ by the Grateful Dead.

Watch Ari Melber’s tribute to Chris Christie and the Grateful Dead: