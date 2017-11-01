‘That plays into the hands of terrorists’: NY gov. says Trump didn’t call after attack but had time to tweet

Andrew Cuomo (CNN/screen grab)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) confirmed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had not called them to express support following a Tuesday terrorist attack — but he found the time to politicize the tragedy on Twitter.

During a press conference about the attacks on Wednesday, de Blasio said that he had received calls from officials at the Department of Homeland Security, but not from the president.

“I received no call from the president,” Cuomo confirmed.

“I don’t think anyone should be politicizing this tragedy,” de Blasio said. “I think every focus should be on those whose lives were lost and their families, on the work we have to do.”

Cuomo added: “I am not bothered that the president didn’t call. I am bothered by an attempt by anyone to try to politicize the situation. That plays right into the hands of the terrorists. They’re trying to disrupt, they are trying to create mayhem, they’re trying to divide.”

“The point is to do the opposite,” he remarked. “So to politicize this event, I think is wholly counterproductive.”

Watch the video below.