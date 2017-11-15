Composite image. President Donald Trump and a Wertheim Safe, photo by Gryffindor (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

The effort to shield President Donald Trump from having the public examine his tax returns is resulting in the Internal Revenue Service building a safe for said tax returns, Politico reports.

IRS commissioner John Koskinen told Politico reporter Michael Grunwald of the plan to upgrade the security for Trump’s tax returns.

“It’s in a locked cabinet in a locked room that nobody’s in. You’ll need a key to the room and the cabinet to get it,” Koskinen explained. “We’re in the process of turning that cabinet into a safe.”

Donald Trump is the only modern presidential candidate who refused to release his tax returns prior to the election. To this day, Trump has maintained his refusal to provide the American people insight into his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump’s failure to release his returns has also complicated his efforts at passing a tax cut, since the public can not predict how much money Trump and his family would benefit from his tax cuts.

The commissioner also warned of the “collapse” of the IRS through lack of adequate funding from Congress.

Koskinen also dismissed concerns that President Trump may try to use the IRS to target his enemies, offering unwavering support for the 80,000 career employees in the IRS.

He also offered unwavering support for the United States men’s national soccer team.

“You know, in my career, I’ve been around a lot of failure, and my experience is that people often say, oh, we need to start over. It doesn’t usually do any good. The U.S. has been in every World Cup since 1990. The quality of play is light years ahead of where it was. It’s worth thinking hard about what we need to do, but it’s not as if the system is totally broken,” Koskinen claimed.