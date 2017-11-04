‘The Simpsons’ sides with San Juan mayor — blasts paper towel-throwing Trump

Moe Szyslak requests Barney Gumble contribute to Hurricane Maria disaster relief.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz received a boost of confidence when the tv show “The Simpsons” seemed to come to her defense in the feud Donald Trump has waged over the adequacy of the federal government’s disaster response in Puerto Rico.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz had the unfortunate task on Friday of explaining that the official death told could be 10 times higher than reported. Hours later though, the mayor’s spirits were rejuvenated by a heartfelt tribute from the mainland. Springfield, to be exact.

“It appears that for whatever reason the death toll is much higher than what has been reported,” Yulín Cruz explained during a Friday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

Much of the island is still without power, leading to their deaths being miscataloged as resulting from natural causes.

“When they were, for example, hooked to a respirator, there’s no power, the small generator that they had that gives up, and of course, they die of natural causes, but they are related to a lack of electricity,” Yulín Cruz suggested.

The somber tone on CNN was soon replaced by gratitude as the Fox tv show “The Simpsons” sent love to the American territory of Puerto Rico.

After receiving a tweet from Mayor Yulín Cruz, “The Simpson’s” character Moe replied he had empathy for “when somebody comes and throws paper towels at you.”

The comment was a sharp jab at President Trump, who infamously threw paper towels at victims of Hurricane Maria during a photo op following the storm.

“I’m gonna do something for you there, right now,” said Moe Szyslak, proprietor of Moe’s Tavern in Springfield.

“Hey buddy, you’re paying your bar tab immediately,” Moe shouted as he shattered a beer mug in front of Barney Gumble, who had been passed out on the bar.

With an outstretched hand, Moe noted he had heard about Barney’s inheritance.

Moe produced a rubber-band bound ball of cash, throwing it on a scale that had magically appeared where the broken glass had been. The scale reported the wad of money weighed $25,000.

“There, twenty-five grand,” Moe exclaimed. “And I’m sending it to Puerto Rico ASAP.”

“And if you’re squirming because you haven’t done anything and these people still don’t have water, here’s how you can help,” Moe offered, pointing to the Twitter handles @UNICEFUSA and @SavetheChildren, along with the hashtag #OneAmericaAppeal.

More accented his donation request by sternly saying, “if you wish” as he whacked the bar with his baseball bat.

“Vaya con dios Puerto Rico, this money’s coming straight to you from Moe Szyslak,” he said with pride.

Watch: