Trump denies agreeing with Putin on election meddling: I’m with our agencies

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 22:50 ET                   
President Donald Trump refused to certify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. (AFP / Brendan SMIALOWSKI)

President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he didn’t believe Russian president Vladimir Putin, who recently denied that his country tried to interfere in the 2016 election.

“I believe he believes that,” Trump said during a press conference in Vietnam. “I believe he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted.”

“I believe in our intel agencies,” he continued. “I have worked with them very strongly… I believe very much in our intelligence agencies.”

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
