Trump does not ‘remember much’ about meeting with ex- campaign aide who was busted by FBI
President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not remember much about a meeting last year with a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty this month as part of a federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election campaign.
Asked about a 2016 meeting that included George Papadopoulos, whose plea was made public this week, Trump told reporters: “I don’t remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting.”
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey)
