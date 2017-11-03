Quantcast

Trump does not ‘remember much’ about meeting with ex- campaign aide who was busted by FBI

Reuters

03 Nov 2017 at 09:35 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not remember much about a meeting last year with a former campaign aide who pleaded guilty this month as part of a federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election campaign.

Asked about a 2016 meeting that included George Papadopoulos, whose plea was made public this week, Trump told reporters: “I don’t remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey)

