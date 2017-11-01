Quantcast

Trump live-tweets ‘Fox & Friends’ to blame Chuck Schumer for NYC terror attack

Brad Reed

01 Nov 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump (screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday wasted no time blaming Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City that left eight people dead and many more injured.

But instead of basing his case on briefings from U.S. intelligence officials, the president’s assessment of the situation was based entirely on things he saw on “Fox & Friends.”

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” the president wrote, in response to a segment on “Fox & Friends” that featured right-wing talk show host Mark Levin. “I want merit based.”

Later in the morning, the president again put the blame on Schumer for this week’s attack — and he once again cited “Fox & Friends” as his source.

“‘Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems’ said Col. Tony Shaffer,” the president wrote. “We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) refuted the facts.

