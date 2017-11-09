Trump official tells Leah Remini president wants Church of Scientology’s tax exempt status revoked

Donald Trump (Screenshot)

Donald Trump believes the Church of Scientology needs to have its tax-exempt status revoked, the Huffington Post reports.

In what the Post describes as an “unsolicited Twitter message” from longtime Trump aide and Department of Housing and Urban Development official Lynne Patton to actress and outspoken Scientology critic Leah Remini, the official told Remini the president believes the government should “revoke” the church’s tax exemption.

“From The moment I saw your series I told President Trump & his family we needed to revoke their tax exempt status,” the message reads. “They couldn’t agree more, but please don’t publicize that yet. I want to do more due diligence on what the IRS has attempted in the past (or maybe you can enlighten me), then I’ll identify who we need to connect with again.”

“This is going to get done in the next 4 years or I’ll die trying,” she added. “Knock on wood!”

