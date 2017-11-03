Trump issues new Twitter demand for FBI investigation of Clinton and Dems: ‘Public deserves it!’

Pres. Donald Trump gives an angry response during an interview (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Friday publicly put pressure on the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice to launch investigations into his political rivals.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems,” Trump wrote in an early morning Twitter rant. “People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

This is not the first time Trump has publicly pressured the Department of Justice to do his bidding, as over the summer he publicly put pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be more aggressive investigating leakers.

However, this is the first time Trump has publicly called for the DOJ to launch a criminal investigation into his political rivals. Trump’s demands of the DOJ and FBI came on the same week as the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI.