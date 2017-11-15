Quantcast

Trump silent on Roy Moore because of the sexual abuse allegations against him: White House source

Eric W. Dolan

15 Nov 2017 at 15:25 ET                   
A lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration disputing a six-month delay on ceiling fan standards coming into effect and demanding a court order to enforce them immediately (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

CNN reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was reluctant to address the sexual abuse scandal surrounding Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The network said sources close to the White House claimed that Trump was hesitant because of accusations that he himself had sexually assaulted a number of women.

“He believes that some of his accusers were not exactly honest here and he is giving Roy Moore the benefit of the doubt,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny explained.

“In some of the cases, not all of the cases,” he continued. “I’m told that is one of the reasons he does not want to weigh in here.”

Watch video below:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
