Trump silent on Roy Moore because of the sexual abuse allegations against him: White House source
CNN reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was reluctant to address the sexual abuse scandal surrounding Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
The network said sources close to the White House claimed that Trump was hesitant because of accusations that he himself had sexually assaulted a number of women.
“He believes that some of his accusers were not exactly honest here and he is giving Roy Moore the benefit of the doubt,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny explained.
“In some of the cases, not all of the cases,” he continued. “I’m told that is one of the reasons he does not want to weigh in here.”
Watch video below:
