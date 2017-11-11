Quantcast

Trump throws Twitter tantrum over Russia relations and Kim Jong-un calling him ‘old’

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 20:02 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump gives an angry response during an interview (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after state-run media called him a “lunatic old man.”

North Korea also criticized Trump as a “warmonger” as the president toured Asia to drum up support against Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Trump also lashed out at the “haters and fools” who had criticized his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The two spoke together during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Vietnam.

Trump faced a backlash after saying he believed Putin, who told him that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Read Trump’s tweets below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Devastating supercut shows Trump’s own appointees contradicting his Russian meddling denials
