Trump tried and failed to go to the Korean Peninsula’s DMZ — then blamed it on poor weather

Noor Al-Sibai

07 Nov 2017 at 19:13 ET                   
Donald Trump (AFP : Jim WATSON)

President Donald Trump reportedly tried and failed to go to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

Members of the White House press pool, as cited by CNN’s Jim Acosta, reported the president’s attempt. Soon after, the Associated Press reported that Trump didn’t go to the DMZ because of “poor weather.

This story is developing…

 

