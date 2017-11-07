Trump tried and failed to go to the Korean Peninsula’s DMZ — then blamed it on poor weather
President Donald Trump reportedly tried and failed to go to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
Members of the White House press pool, as cited by CNN’s Jim Acosta, reported the president’s attempt. Soon after, the Associated Press reported that Trump didn’t go to the DMZ because of “poor weather.
Urgent: Trump tried to go to DMZ but failed per WH pool
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2017
BREAKING: President Donald Trump has scrapped a surprise visit to the Korean demilitarized zone due to poor weather.
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 8, 2017
This story is developing…
