Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is hiring 70 foreign workers this winter — a 9 percent boost from last year

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s prized Florida resort, has been awarded 70 guest worker visas for this winter, a significant increase over the number of guest worker visas Mar-a-Lago used last year.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Mar-a-Lago will import 70 maids, cooks and servers from overseas this winter, a 9 percent increase from the 64 foreign workers it employed last year.

The Post notes that “the trend is similar throughout Palm Beach County,” where “employers won permission to hire 2,159 workers for low-paying temporary gigs this winter, up from 1,844 in the 2016-17 tourist season.”

The increase in visa applications is at least in part a reflection of the strong job market, as employers can more credibly claim that they can’t find enough domestic workers to work shifts at their jobs. At Mar-a-Lago, wages range from $10.33 for housekeepers to $13.34 for cooks.

Trump made ending American businesses’ use of undocumented foreign labor the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, even though his own businesses regularly take advantage of the same visa programs that he criticized while on the stump.