Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Video shows Georgia teacher threatening to shoot student for mouthing off in class

Sarah K. Burris

07 Nov 2017 at 08:52 ET                   
Georgia physics teacher Paul Hagan (Photo: Screen capture)

A Georgia teacher at Rockdale Career Academy is being investigated after a video surfaced on social media of the teacher threatening a student, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“You screw with me you’re going to be in big a** trouble,” physics teacher Paul Hagan can be heard saying. “Don’t smile at me. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet. I bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s going to put a bullet in your head. OK. And it might be me the one who does it.”

The students were reportedly laughing and joking around while Hagan was writing on the board prior to the outburst. But one student’s mother, April Carr, didn’t find anything funny about the incident.

Carr posted the video to Facebook and started a petition demanding the teacher be fired. While he apologized to the 11th-grade-class, he was only put on administrative leave.

“We were made aware of the video Thursday afternoon and immediately launched an investigation into this personnel matter, which is ongoing at this time,” said Cindy Ball, Rockdale County Public Schools’ director for strategy and innovation, in a statement.

Watch the video of Mr. Hagan’s words below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Dem lawmaker gobsmacked by Carter Page’s ‘loopy’ testimony: ‘Seven hours of eccentric behavior’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+