Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Vile bigot’ Republican deletes herself from social media after backlash to anti-trans tweet

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 18:49 ET                   
Mary Franson (Twitter.com)

A Minnesota Republican is facing a backlash after sending out a message mocking transgender people.

“A guy who thinks he’s a girl is still a guy with a mental health condition,” Minnesota state Rep. Mary Franson tweeted Wednesday morning.

Franson sent the tweet after two transgender candidates were elected to the Minneapolis City Council.

One of those candidates was Andrea Jenkins, the first black openly transgender woman elected to political office in the United States.

“Thank you, Representative Franson, for showing all Minnesotans your true bigotry and unapologetic transphobia,” she told CityPages. “As a tax-paying citizen, I am extremely disappointed in seeing my public officials displaying such discrimination against and complete disregard for transgender residents of the great state of Minnesota.”

The Minnesota LGBTQ legislative caucus also released a statement criticizing Franson.

According to CBS Minnesota, Franson has deactivated her personal Twitter account along with one of her Facebook pages.

But she is still receiving backlash directed at her official Twitter account:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Trump adviser dismisses church massacre: Why don’t we talk about the things the world cares about?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+