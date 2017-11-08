Quantcast

WATCH: House Minority Whip Scalise challenges Rep. Johnson to a mobility scooter race

Elizabeth Preza

08 Nov 2017 at 16:38 ET                   
Rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Legislating can be quite the bore. Just ask the two Congressmen who appear to have taken it upon themselves to liven up the halls of Capitol Hill by racing each other on motorized scooters.

In a video posted by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday, the Republican Congressman appears to have challenged his 87-year-old colleague Rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) to a scooter race, and the result is, well, exactly what you’d expect.

The video shows Scalise—who is still recovering after he was shot in the hip during the June 14 Congressional baseball shooting—and Johnson racing on mobility scooters, which max out at around 7 mph.

Find out who wins below, via Twitter:

