‘Too Alabama for Alabama’: SNL brutally mocks Roy Moore in opening sketch

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 23:45 ET                   
SNL's Roy Moore (Screenshot)

The opening sketch on NBC’s Saturday Night Live mocked U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The former Alabama chief justice, a staunch social conservative, was accused this week of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

“It’s hard to convince people you’re not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story,” Vice President Mike Pence tells Moore during the sketch.

“Alright, if everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her,” Moore tells Pence.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
