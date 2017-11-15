WATCH: Trump bolts from reporters rather than face Roy Moore questions

Pres. Donald Trump leaves after giving a speech about his Asia trip (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump gave a blow-by-blow recounting of his trip to Asia on Wednesday when reporters were anxious to get a word from the president about embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

After reading from a Teleprompter — and fumbling Marco Rubio-style with a bottle of water — Trump said thank you to the audience and said “God bless the United States of America,” turned away from the podium and left the room.

Reporters shouted questions about Moore, but Trump refused to respond.

Watch the video, embedded below: