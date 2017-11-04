WATCH: Wisconsin GOPer insists women need to stop having abortions because businesses need more workers

GOP Rep. Scott Allen represents crucial Waukesha County in the Wisconsin legislature (Facebook)

Republican state legislator Scott Allen was blasted online for comments about the labor market and abortion he made Thursday on the floor of the Wisconsin state assembly.

“Labor force shortages are tied to population declines and labor force shortages are a limiting factor in economic growth, and limited economic growth poses a problem when government tries to pay for public services infrastructure,” Rep. Allen claimed. “In spite of this Mr. Speaker, ironically, the Democrats continue their effort to support the abortion industry.”

Video of the speech was posted online by NARAL Pro-Choice America, which quickly resulted in a viral frenzy of criticism.

“I’ve been saying for YEARS that Republicans only care about abortion & birth control so they can get cheap labor,” Edan Clay tweeted. “Republican WI Rep. Scott Allen has no qualms about saying it on the floor.”

Numerous criticism mentioned The Handmaid’s Tale. “Handmaid’s Tale is not a guidebook,” Seamus Byrne protested. “Mandmaid’s Tale as public policy,” Pat Gunn suggested.

Some of the criticism was directed at the entire state of Wisconsin.

“When did Wisconsin become such an alt-right, ignorant, bigoted swamp of a state?” Polly Andry asked (for a friend).

Still others said the speech was indicative of larger problems in society.

“Wonder why abuse, harassment, and gender inequality won’t go away,” Madelieine Morris asked. “Because people like this exist.”

Watch the video of Rep. Scott Allen’s controversial floor speech:

WOW. WI Rep. Scott Allen thinks women should be forced to procreate for the sake of the labor market. Women are PEOPLE, not incubators. 😡 pic.twitter.com/I189JGSoqp — NARAL (@NARAL) November 3, 2017

I've been saying for YEARS that Republicans only care about abortion & birth control so they can get cheap labor. Republican WI Rep. Scott Allen has no qualms about saying it on the floor. https://t.co/9t5WCCMLDK — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) November 4, 2017

H A N D M A I D ‘ S

T A L E

I S

N O T

A

G U I D E B O O K https://t.co/xGSTA7yhm5 — Seamus Byrne (@seamus) November 3, 2017

Mandmaid's Tale as public policy https://t.co/nOZV8sXl4s — pat gunn (@bertwilmom) November 4, 2017

When did Wisconsin become such an alt-right, ignorant, bigoted swamp of a state? Asking for a friend… https://t.co/87omD1n8SL — Polly Andry (@PollyAndry) November 4, 2017