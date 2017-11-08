‘We are at risk of a coup’: GOP Congressman demands Mueller resign — and the DOJ investigate Clinton

Campaign mailer sent by Matt Gaetz in 2016 showing him holding a rifle while vowing to 'kill Muslim terrorists,' photo by Baboonx (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

The congressman representing the most Republican district in Florida escalated his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s heading an investigation into Russian interference and collusion with Trump campaign.

Freshman Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to a nearly-deserted house floor Wednesday to demand Mueller end his investigations into conduct by President Donald Trump’s administration and 2016 campaign.

“We are at risk of a coup d’état in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected President of the United States,” Gaetz said. “And I would offer, that is precisely what is happening right now with the indisputable conflicts of interest that are present with Mr. Mueller and others at the Department of Justice.”

“I join my colleague, the gentleman from Arizona, in calling for Mr. Mueller’s resignation or his firing,” Gaetz continued.

“Moreover, we absolutely have to see the Department of Justice appoint a special counsel to look into the Clinton Foundation, the Uranium One deal and the FusionGPS dossier,” Gaetz suggested.

Rep. Gaetz, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) called on special counsel Mueller to resign after the indictments of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his deputy Rick Gates and the conviction of campaign and transition staffer George Papadopoulos.

