‘We’re talking about the Trump campaign’: CNN host nails GOPer who can’t stop talking about Hillary

CNN's Alisyn Camerota interviews Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota nailed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday when he kept responding to questions about indictments of Trump campaign officials this week by talking about Hillary Clinton.

When asked about the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, Jordan immediately tried to make the discussion about alleged crimes committed by Hillary Clinton.

“We learned last week if there was any collusion, it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign paying for the dossier,” he said, referring to the dossier that was compiled by former British intelligence officer Michael Steele. “I think that’s important news and why it’s important that we are going to investigate those issues moving forward, and we should have done that a long time ago.”

Camerota was not impressed with this response, however.

“Why do you seem more focused on Hillary Clinton and what happened then than on a investigation connected to a sitting president and the election a year ago?” she asked.

“I am interested in the facts,” Jordan insisted, before rattling off a list of Clinton’s alleged misdeeds.

“You are more interested in the Hillary Clinton facts,” Camerota interjected.

She then tried to pin down Jordan by asking for his response to Manafort’s indictment this week. Jordan admitted it appeared Manafort may have committed crimes, but then argued that Manafort’s alleged crimes had nothing to do with President Donald Trump.

“But we’re talking about the Trump campaign,” she said. “They hired him as their campaign chairman. Talk about extreme vetting!”

Watch the video below.