‘WTF is wrong with you’: Twitter shreds Ann Coulter for saying molesting a 14-year-old is like an ‘affair’

David Edwards

13 Nov 2017 at 08:53 ET                   
Ann Coulter on "The View" (Photo: Screen capture)

Twitter users lashed out at conservative provocateur Ann Coulter this week after she suggested that Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old was like President John F. Kennedy having a consensual affair with a 19-year-old.

In a tweet defending Moore on Sunday, Coulter shared a link that accused Kennedy of “seducing” a 19-year-old intern.

By Monday morning, the message had been replied to over 11,000 times — and most of the comments shamed Coulter for making the comparison.

Read some of the tweets below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
