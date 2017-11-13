‘WTF is wrong with you’: Twitter shreds Ann Coulter for saying molesting a 14-year-old is like an ‘affair’

Ann Coulter on "The View" (Photo: Screen capture)

Twitter users lashed out at conservative provocateur Ann Coulter this week after she suggested that Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old was like President John F. Kennedy having a consensual affair with a 19-year-old.

In a tweet defending Moore on Sunday, Coulter shared a link that accused Kennedy of “seducing” a 19-year-old intern.

Hey Dems! JFK had an extra marital affair with 19-year old Mimi Alford when he was 45 years old. https://t.co/E5l3ncflDG — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 13, 2017

By Monday morning, the message had been replied to over 11,000 times — and most of the comments shamed Coulter for making the comparison.

Read some of the tweets below.

Yes I forgot his dead body is running for Senate — My Address: 1 Isis Street, Londonistan SW18 3QL (@inthesedeserts) November 13, 2017

So she wasn't a minor? Okay thanks Ann. — Paul Farrell (@Paulfarrell1895) November 13, 2017

Oh my god!!! He had sex with an adult! pic.twitter.com/eDqcMBAqUK — brandon (@RoyalLightness) November 13, 2017

You are aware that 19 is very different to 14? Sex with a 14 year old is a criminal offence! — Theon_Orbis (@Theon_Orbis) November 13, 2017

I know that some politicians are old fossils, but I had no idea they'd exhumed JFK's body, propped him up, and stuck him on a ballot for a Senate seat. Oh, and 19 year olds are legal adults. — ChicksDigScars (@Chezhdchick) November 13, 2017

Aw, she tried and FAILED. — Jessica Jurado (@jessj432tx) November 13, 2017

Bizarre that an abhorrent thing that was done in the past is now used as a reason that justifies their present day candidates behavior? Don’t they want a completely different morally upright guy to run as a gop candidate? — AnneC (@annegrace_C) November 13, 2017

Shut the fuck up, Coulter, you stupid, soulless, empty excuse of a person! Pedophile Moore’s behavior in no way compares to this insipid excuse of a remark about a past President long dead. WTF is wrong with you! — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) November 13, 2017

Two dudes wanting to sleep next to each other is the end of civilization, but a 32 year old fondling a 14 year old is just good old fashioned America. — Wagner the Wagnerian (@wagnerock) November 13, 2017

Damn. You really suck at Twitter. — Truth Seeker (@veraxunlimited) November 13, 2017