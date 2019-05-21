Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

‘A coverup in addition to obstruction’: Congresswoman blasts Trump for using executive privilege to hide misconduct

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 20:41 ET                   


LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald J. Trump holds hand over heart at CNN republican presidential debate at The Venetian, December 15, 2015, Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), a proponent of opening an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, laid into the administration in conversation with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, criticizing the president for trying to use the cover of executive privilege to cover up misconduct under investigation by Congress.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So if you go to court under the umbrella of an impeachment proceeding, does that give you extra power in front of judges in any way?” asked Cooper. “I basically just — I’m not a lawyer. I don’t understand why someone would be compelled to do something they’re not currently compelled to do under the law which they’re supposed to be doing.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“They are currently compelled to do something under the law,” replied Scanlon. “The breadth of the assertion of privilege or immunity that the president has made here is — frankly it’s ridiculous. There’s no basis in the law. There may be specific issues, but he’s gone way over his skis there. But that goes to the fact that we now have a coverup in addition to the obstruction. And so it does raise the bar.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We saw, I think a lot of members saw a real shift in tone from their constituents over the past week, particularly the past weekend, with the president instructing witnesses not to come to testify before Congress when there’s a subpoena, and his continued obstruction, his stonewalling of the American people,” Scanlon added.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Human composting’ legalized in first US state: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+