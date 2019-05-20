AG Barr must denounce Trump’s ‘despicable’ campaign speech: Ex-prosecutor warns ‘we can’t laugh this off anymore’

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr were slammed on Monday by a former top prosecutor from the Southern District of New York.
During a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, Trump accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Congressional Democrats of treason for investigating his misconduct.
“You reclaimed your destiny, you defended your dignity and you took back your country,” Trump said, showering his supporters in praise.
His speech, however, was interrupted by chants of “lock them up,” which began when he alleged treason.
Trump took a moment to soak it in, stepping back from the lectern and pacing the stage as the chants grew louder.
“We have a great new attorney general who’s going to give it a very fair look,” he promised.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah was appalled by Trump’s speech.
“This is despicable, frightening and yet another attack on the rule of law,” Rocah charged.
“We can’t laugh this off anymore, House Democrats. And if AG Barr had any shred of decency, independence or pride in the DOJ he would denounce this,” she added.
