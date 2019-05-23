Angry Trump insists he was ‘extremely calm’ at failed infrastructure meeting in latest anti-Pelosi tirade
President Donald Trump on Thursday went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and defensively insisted that he was “extremely calm” during his tirade in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday.
Shortly after Trump said Pelosi doesn’t “understand” the trade deal his administration has worked out with Canada, he then claimed Pelosi was undergoing some kind of nervous breakdown.
“She’s a mess,” Trump said. “Look, let’s face it. She doesn’t understand it. They sort of feel, she’s disintegrating before their eyes. She does not understand it.”
He also fumed that Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that he was angry during their aborted infrastructure meeting.
“She said I walked into the room right next door yesterday and walked in and started screaming and yelling,” Trump complained. “Just the opposite! Just the opposite! Because I know that they will always say that, even if it didn’t happen — because this happened once before. I walked out. I was so calm. you all saw me minutes later. I was at a news conference. I was extremely calm!”
