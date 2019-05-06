Quantcast

Betsy DeVos used personal emails for work, violated regulations on preservation as her spokesperson attacks the media

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

20 May 2019 at 17:12 ET                   
Betsy DeVos (Twitter)

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos used four personal email addresses for work-related business and violated government regulations regarding preservation of those documents. DeVos’ spokesperson then blasted the media for reporting the news, as The Hill reports.

“We found a limited number (less than 100) sent or received between January 20, 2017, and April 10, 2018,” the Education Dept.’s Inspector General charges. “Most messages occurred during the first 6 months of 2017 and were from a single writer who was offering advice on potential candidates for Department positions.

The emails “were not always being properly preserved,” to OIG reported. “We did not identify any instances where the secretary forwarded emails from her personal accounts to her department email accounts,” as she should have.

Meanwhile, Education Dept. spokesperson Liz Hill said, “I understand that ‘DeVos + Personal Email’ gets clicks, and attacked “media coverage of the IG report on personal email is the definition of click bait,” which is false.

