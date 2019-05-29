Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Big windfall’ for oligarchs: ‘Garbage’ GOP tax cuts didn’t benefit the economy — according to Congressional Research Service

By - May 29, 2019

Despite lofty promises from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, the $1.5 trillion in tax cuts that went into effect last year have done little—if anything—to raise workers’ wages, boost economic growth, or spur business investment.

# p #1_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The GOP’s latest massive tax cut for the wealthy didn’t pay for itself, didn’t boost growth, didn’t raise wages… it was garbage policy transparently designed to put a big windfall in oligarch pockets.”
—David Roberts, Vox

# p #2_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

That’s according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS), which appeared to vindicate warnings from progressive critics that the GOP tax cuts were little more than a scam designed to put more money in the pockets of wealthy Americans.

# p #3_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

In its 23-page report (pdf), the independent research arm found that while the Republican tax law has not done much for workers or the overall economy, it has sparked a wave of stock buybacks, which primarily benefit rich executives.

# p #4_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to the CRS, “evidence does indicate significant repurchases of shares, either from tax cuts or repatriated revenues,” but “relatively little was directed to paying worker bonuses, which had been announced by some firms.”

# p #5_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“There is no indication of a surge in wages in 2018 either compared to history or relative to GDP growth,” the congressional research arm found, a conclusion that is consistent with recent survey data showing Americans have not seen a paycheck boost from the Trump tax cuts.

# p #6_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

The CRS report also suggested that worker bonus announcements by major corporations immediately following the passage of the GOP tax bill in 2017 may have been little more than “a public relations move.”

# p #7_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

As for overall growth, the CRS analysis cast serious doubt on Trump’s repeated claim that his tax cuts were “rocket fuel” for the U.S. economy.

# p #8_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“On the whole,” the CRS said, “the growth effects tend to show a relatively small (if any) first-year effect on the economy.”

# p #9_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, tweeted late Tuesday that the CRS report provides “more evidence the GOP tax scam was jammed into law on a canoe of lies.”

# p #10_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It’s done nothing to raise wages and flown right into corporate execs’ pockets,” Pascrell wrote.

# p #11_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Vox writer David Roberts echoed Pascrell’s assessment, calling the CRS findings “[a]bsolutely brutal.”

# p #12_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The GOP’s latest massive tax cut for the wealthy didn’t pay for itself, didn’t boost growth, didn’t raise wages, didn’t do shit, really—it was garbage policy transparently designed to put a big windfall in oligarch pockets,” Roberts tweeted.

# p #13_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #14_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mitch McConnell ‘spits on the Constitution’: MSNBC analyst bashes GOP Senate leader
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
Are you tired of Raw Story ads?

We are too. That's why we partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Cay Johnston to provide an offering that gives you Raw Story without ads and allows us more resources to do hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+