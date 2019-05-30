Quantcast

Bill Barr insists Mueller ‘could’ve reached a decision’ on obstruction — even though he couldn’t indict Trump

By - May 30, 2019
William Barr testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2005, screengrab via Wikimedia Commons

In an interview that will air Friday on “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General Bill Barr said that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller could have made a decision on obstruction of justice if he wanted.

Mueller said in his report and to the press Wednesday, that the Office of Legal Counsel decision precluded him from making any decision on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

“The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office, but he could’ve reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity,” Barr told CBS.

“But he had his reasons for not doing it, which he explained and I am not going to, you know, argue about those reasons.”

Mueller’s report outlined 10 instances where Trump appeared to have obstructed justice, which he pressed Congress to review.

Mueller resigned from the Department of Justice this week, and closed down the office of the special counsel.

Barr said that when Mueller didn’t make a decision, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided to step in.

Watch the video of Barr below:

About the Author
