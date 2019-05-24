Bill Barr is a ‘trained seal’ who will bark out whatever Trump tells him: CNN legal analyst

Attorney General Bill Barr, left, and a seal, right.

A CNN legal analyst on Friday compared Attorney General Bill Barr to a “trained seal” whose job is to do whatever President Donald Trump tells him on command.

During a discussion about the sweeping new powers the president gave to Barr to declassify information related to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, former Clinton White House counsel Jack Quinn said he has no faith that Barr will use these new powers fairly given how he’s already shown he’ll mislead the American public in the service of the president.

“With Attorney General Barr, the president can count on getting the answer he wants,” Quinn said. “From the moment he applied for this job as attorney general by writing this 19-page memo that was waving his arms saying, ‘Look over here, look over here, I’ll do whatever you need to do to help you get out of these legal problems,’ to when he issued this four-page highly misleading memorandum… supposedly summarizing the Mueller report, Barr has proven himself to be the trained seal of the administration.”

Given this, said Quinn, we should expect for Barr to “come to whatever conclusion the president needs” to justify his attacks on law enforcement officials.

“It’s really disturbing,” Quinn concluded.

Watch the video below.

