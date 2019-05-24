Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bill Barr is a ‘trained seal’ who will bark out whatever Trump tells him: CNN legal analyst

By - May 24, 2019
Attorney General Bill Barr, left, and a seal, right.

A CNN legal analyst on Friday compared Attorney General Bill Barr to a “trained seal” whose job is to do whatever President Donald Trump tells him on command.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

During a discussion about the sweeping new powers the president gave to Barr to declassify information related to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, former Clinton White House counsel Jack Quinn said he has no faith that Barr will use these new powers fairly given how he’s already shown he’ll mislead the American public in the service of the president.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“With Attorney General Barr, the president can count on getting the answer he wants,” Quinn said. “From the moment he applied for this job as attorney general by writing this 19-page memo that was waving his arms saying, ‘Look over here, look over here, I’ll do whatever you need to do to help you get out of these legal problems,’ to when he issued this four-page highly misleading memorandum… supposedly summarizing the Mueller report, Barr has proven himself to be the trained seal of the administration.”

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Given this, said Quinn, we should expect for Barr to “come to whatever conclusion the president needs” to justify his attacks on law enforcement officials.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It’s really disturbing,” Quinn concluded.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Yale psychiatrist explains why ‘now it is time to act’ to remove Trump from office
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+