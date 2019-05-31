Bill Barr walloped by legal analysts for ignoring judge and refusing to turn over Flynn’s Russia call transcripts

The panel on MSNBC’s “All In” with Chris Hayes we shocked that the Department of Justice defied a federal judges order.

“Meanwhile today there was also a pretty remarkable development in federal court as it relates to Michael Flynn,” Hayes reported.

Prosecutors released the full transcript of a voicemail message, but did not turn over the second document.

“Now, we also expected to finally see the transcript of that phone call, at least one of the phone calls that’s at the heart of the entire matter. The phone call between Michael Flynn, when he’s the incoming national security advisor during the transition, and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak,” Hayes reported. “Flynn first got in trouble for lying to FBI agents about this very conversation. He pleaded guilty to lying about it. So everyone has wanted to know what the heck did they talk about.”

“But — and here’s where things got really strange today — despite the judge’s direct order, we do not have that transcript. The government, the department of justice, is ignoring the judge, declining to release it, saying only the government further represents it is not relying on any of the recordings or any other person for purposes of establishing the defendant’s guilt or determining its sentence nor are there any other recordings that are part of the sentencing record,” he continued.

For analysis, Hayes interviewed for U.S. Attorney Carol Lam.

“Chris, I hope that in the next few days we’re going to get a little more context around that because I was fairly flabbergasted when I read that response by the Justice Department,” Lam explained. “When a federal judge says I want more information in order to sentence this individual, you give him the information.”

Watch: