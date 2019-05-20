Quantcast

BUSTED: Kris Kobach demanded a government jet and ‘walk-in privileges’ with Trump before becoming Immigration Czar

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 18:43 ET                   
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach appearing on the Fox Business Network show 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' (screengrab)

One of President Donald Trump’s closest Republican allies had a hilarious list of requirements to join the administration as “Immigration Czar.”

Kobach, who lost a gubernatorial campaign in Kansas — to a Democrat — has not yet been appointed to the position. Kobach is currently considering a U.S. Senate bid despite opposition from party leaders.

“Access to a government jet 24 hours a day. An office in the West Wing, plus guaranteed weekends off for family time. And an assurance of being made secretary of homeland security by November. Those were among a list of 10 conditions that Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, has given to the White House if he is to become the administration’s ‘immigration czar,’ a job President Trump has been looking to create to coordinate immigration policy across government agenciesThe Times reported.

“Kobach, who once served as an adviser to the hard-line immigration Sheriff Joe Arpaio and helped write an Arizona law requiring local officials to verify the citizenship of anyone they had “reasonable suspicion” to believe was an unauthorized immigrant, said he would need to be the main television spokesman for the Trump administration on immigration policy,” The Times noted.

A list of demands from Kris Kobach to become ‘Immigration Czar’ (NYT screengrab)

“The existence of the list has become known among officials in the Trump administration, some of whom were taken aback by what they regard as its presumptuousness,” The Times reported.

