BUSTED: Trump economic advisor indicted for plan to give Paul Manafort millions for administration job

By - May 23, 2019
Stephen Calk (Photo: LinkedIn)

The investigations into President Donald Trump and campaign chair Paul Manafort have yielded another indictment for serious financial crimes, according to the DOJ.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to NBC reporter Tom Winter, banker Stephen Calk was indicted for a plot with Manafort to get an administration job in exchange for a $16 million loan from his small bank.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = true #

Dennis Raico, a former executive at Federal Saving Bank, said that as CEO Calk asked him to make the call to Manafort on Nov. 11, 2016, just days after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Reuters reported last year.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = true #

Calk served on the Trump campaign’s economic advisory council and reportedly met with top military officials about becoming Trump’s Secretary of the Army. However, he never secured a position in the administration.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = true #

Calk was called to testify in one of the Manafort cases as far back as Nov. 2017.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = true #

The story is still developing…

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = true #

