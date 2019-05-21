Quantcast

BUSTED: Trump’s aides helped fire Republican official after GOP lost big in New York during 2018 midterms

Bob Brigham

21 May 2019 at 20:33 ET                   


Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

Top Donald Trump aides helped oust Richard Nixon’s son-in-law from a top Republican Party post, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

“In New York, where Mr. Trump was born, raised and ruminated for years about a political campaign of his own, the state Republican Party had a leadership change on Monday, moving from the genteel leadership of Edward F. Cox, the son-in-law of President Richard M. Nixon, to the grass-roots style of Nick Langworthy, of Erie County,” the newspaper noted.

“The former White House political director, Bill Stepien, was in regular contact with Mr. Langworthy, the chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, since December, as Mr. Langworthy worked to amass enough support to overtake Mr. Cox,” The Times explained, based on officials briefed on the discussions.

“In recent weeks, one of Mr. Trump’s White House aides, Dan Scavino, the digital director who is from Dutchess County, spoke with a local Republican official there, conveying that the president ‘likes’ Mr. Cox, but couldn’t understand why the party lost control of the State Senate last year, according to one person familiar with the discussion,” The Times explained.

Read the full report.

