Calls for Congress to ‘do your job’ and impeach Trump are exploding after Mueller’s speech

Robert Mueller in the Oval Office on July 20, 2012. (Photo by Pete Souza.)

Social media is exploding with comments from lawmakers, legal experts, journalists, and the general public for Congress “do your job” and impeach President Donald Trump, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller addressed the American people and made clear his report did not exonerate the president. He also made clear there were many instances of obstruction of justice.

# p #1_60 # ad skipped = NULL #

Mueller said that he never even considered charging the President with a crime because Justice Dept. policy prohibits him from doing so. But he also reiterated what he wrote in his report: if he had been able to clear Trump he would have.

# p #2_60 # ad skipped = NULL #





“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

# p #3_60 # ad skipped = NULL #

Senior National Correspondent for ABC News:

# p #4_60 # ad skipped = NULL #

.@TerryMoran on special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement: “This was actually a sharper edge than the report…This is Robert Mueller saying to Congress: do your job.” https://t.co/gbjejBorhT pic.twitter.com/1lnQDQnkG5 # p #5_60 # ad skipped = true # — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2019 # p #6_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #7_60 # ad skipped = true #

Republican Congressman Justin Amash, the only sitting member of Congress to call for impeachment, sounded a rallying cry.

# p #8_60 # ad skipped = true #

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH # p #9_60 # ad skipped = true # — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019 # p #10_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #11_60 # ad skipped = true #

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren:

# p #12_60 # ad skipped = true #

Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should. # p #13_60 # ad skipped = true # — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019 # p #14_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #15_60 # ad skipped = true #

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (new position):

# p #16_60 # ad skipped = true #

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. # p #17_60 # ad skipped = true # — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019 # p #18_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #19_60 # ad skipped = true #

More:

# p #20_60 # ad skipped = true #

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner: "[Mueller] was virtually announcing: Congress do your job."https://t.co/s0E0W5seLT # p #21_60 # ad skipped = true # — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2019 # p #22_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #23_60 # ad skipped = true #

"It is only Congress' job, not the prosecutors, not the press, not the voters, to decide if and when high crimes were committed." # p #24_60 # ad skipped = true # "Bob Mueller is telling Congress: I can't do your job for you." – @AriMelber pic.twitter.com/JY1T2DB0xR # p #25_60 # ad skipped = true # — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) May 29, 2019 # p #26_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #27_60 # ad skipped = true #

Mueller basically said ….. # p #28_60 # ad skipped = true # 1) guys, read the report it speaks for itself

2) also, Congress do your job # p #29_60 # ad skipped = true # — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) May 29, 2019 # p #30_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #31_60 # ad skipped = true #

Mueller said I’m giving you everything you need you morons – congress do your job –

Basically # p #32_60 # ad skipped = true # — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 29, 2019 # p #33_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #34_60 # ad skipped = true #

Wow! So @SpeakerPelosi the ball is back in your court. #Mueller has given you everything that you need to DO YOUR JOB! #ImpeachmentNOW #WokeAF # p #35_60 # ad skipped = true # — DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) May 29, 2019 # p #36_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #37_60 # ad skipped = true #

This statement could not be any clearer. # p #38_60 # ad skipped = true # Now. Do. Your. Job. Congress. https://t.co/58ruJAI0ua # p #39_60 # ad skipped = true # — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 29, 2019 # p #40_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #41_60 # ad skipped = true #

NOTE TO CONGRESS (especially @NancyPelosi): DO YOUR JOB! #Impeach! #Mueller # p #42_60 # ad skipped = true # — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) May 29, 2019 # p #43_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #44_60 # ad skipped = true #

You're absolutely right, @justinamash. Congress, do your job. https://t.co/waKwoAqZcu # p #45_60 # ad skipped = true # — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 29, 2019 # p #46_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #47_60 # ad skipped = true #

.@LeaderHoyer and @SpeakerPelosi what more do you need to begin impeachment proceedings? # p #48_60 # ad skipped = true # Listen to the people.

Listen to the evidence.

Do your job. https://t.co/wrFz77cs5L # p #49_60 # ad skipped = true # — Mckayla Wilkes (@MeetMckayla) May 29, 2019 # p #50_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #51_60 # ad skipped = true #

Mueller made it clear that: # p #52_60 # ad skipped = true # – The Russian effort supported Trump

– Trump seriously obstructed the investigation

– SCO could not indict Trump entirely because of DOJ rules

– The Constitution provides a way to deal with Trump’s crimes # p #53_60 # ad skipped = true # Congress, do your job. # p #54_60 # ad skipped = true # — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) May 29, 2019 # p #55_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #56_60 # ad skipped = true #

Mueller on Trump

“If we had confidence the President didn’t commit a crime we would have said so”

Congress do your job # p #57_60 # ad skipped = true # — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) May 29, 2019 # p #58_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #59_60 # ad skipped = true #

# p #60_60 # ad skipped = true #