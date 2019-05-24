Quantcast

Calls for Congress to ‘do your job’ and impeach Trump are exploding after Mueller’s speech

By - May 29, 2019
Robert Mueller in the Oval Office on July 20, 2012. (Photo by Pete Souza.)

Social media is exploding with comments from lawmakers, legal experts, journalists, and the general public for Congress “do your job” and impeach President Donald Trump, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller addressed the American people and made clear his report did not exonerate the president. He also made clear there were many instances of obstruction of justice.

Mueller said that he never even considered charging the President with a crime because Justice Dept. policy prohibits him from doing so. But he also reiterated what he wrote in his report: if he had been able to clear Trump he would have.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Senior National Correspondent for ABC News:

Republican Congressman Justin Amash, the only sitting member of Congress to call for impeachment, sounded a rallying cry.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren:

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (new position):

More:

