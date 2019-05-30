Quantcast
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
AD-Free Login  -  Go Ad-Free & Join The Movement
CNN’s Navarro shreds Trump over USS McCain snub with brutal assessment of Trump’s legacy
By - May 30, 2019

CNN’s Republican commentator Ana Navarro ripped President Donald Trump as “insecure” after he attacked the late Senator John McCain.

Trump said Navy officials were “well-meaning” after they tried to hide USS John McCain from Trump’s sight during his visit to Japan.

“Is that insulting to you?” CNN’s Brooke Baldwin said.

“He is insecure because he won’t amount to anything in comparison to John McCain,” Navarro said. “He will never get a ship named after him.”

Raw Story is now on Instagram.
Click to follow!

She added, “At best he could ask for a hot air balloon. That would be more appropriate. There is nothing Donald Trump can do to erase John McCain from American or world history. In the last few weeks Ukraine named a street after him, and this week in Lithuania, a great hall is being named after him. You will not erase John McCain no matter what you do Donald Trump.”

Watch below via CNN:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Cuomo busts Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle for lying about fundraising on impeachment talk
Newest Stories
Read more stories
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 